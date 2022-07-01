Kate Bush Responds To New Stranger Things Episodes, Bootleg Kate Bush T-Shirts

The last two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are here, and Kate Bush has issued her stamp of approval. “Whoooo Hoooo everybody! I just can’t believe it – No. 1 for the third week,” she wrote on her website. “We’re all so excited! In fact it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal.”

Read the rest of Bush’s statement — and don’t worry, no spoilers here.

I’ve just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they’re just through the roof. No spoilers here, I promise. I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey. I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.

Bush also commented on the uptick of bootleg merchandise currently in circulation:

I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there. I haven’t seen it myself but I keep getting reports that there’s a huge amount: T-shirts, etc – some of which is very poor quality, some of which is pretty good and could be mistaken for being official. The only official merchandise is the already existing material that’s available through the official websites.

“We hope you understand that we want to honour the energy that’s being generated by the audiences right now,” Bush finishes. “An energy that feels very special, unique and quite frankly, bloody moving.”

Thanks to its compelling inclusion on Stranger Things, Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” has been on a charts hot streak ever since Memorial Day. It’s currently at #1 in the UK and has broken three world records: Oldest female to reach Number One in the UK’s Official Singles Chart; the longest time for a track to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart; and longest gap between Number Ones on the UK’s Officials Singles Chart.