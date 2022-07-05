Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix
The final advance single from Mitski’s Laurel Hell was “Love Me More,” a poppy new wave track that spent its runtime piling on jittery tension, in part through a dizzying array of synth melodies. Today that song gets a remix from Clark, who at first plays up the frenetic elements in the song and then extracts them altogether, as if all that kinetic energy has finally been exhausted.
“Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” Mitski writes in a press release. “It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job.” Clark adds, “Huge pleasure to be asked to do this, thank you. I love what Mitski does. I spent ages on the kick. Haven’t done that for a while, but it all comes flooding back.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall # – SOLD OUT
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/28 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park # – SOLD OUT
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go
11/05 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound
11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
11/13 – Santiago, CL @ @ Primavera Sound
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
% – w/ Indigo De Souza
# – w/ The Weather Station
~ w/ Hurray For The Riff Raff