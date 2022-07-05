Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

New Music July 5, 2022 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

New Music July 5, 2022 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The final advance single from Mitski’s Laurel Hell was “Love Me More,” a poppy new wave track that spent its runtime piling on jittery tension, in part through a dizzying array of synth melodies. Today that song gets a remix from Clark, who at first plays up the frenetic elements in the song and then extracts them altogether, as if all that kinetic energy has finally been exhausted.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Mitski Laurel Hell

“Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” Mitski writes in a press release. “It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job.” Clark adds, “Huge pleasure to be asked to do this, thank you. I love what Mitski does. I spent ages on the kick. Haven’t done that for a while, but it all comes flooding back.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall # – SOLD OUT
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # – SOLD OUT
07/28 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park # – SOLD OUT
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go
11/05 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound
11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
11/13 – Santiago, CL @ @ Primavera Sound
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
% – w/ Indigo De Souza
# – w/ The Weather Station
~ w/ Hurray For The Riff Raff

Mitski - Laurel Hell [LP]

$22.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

1 day ago 0

Travis Barker Shares Statement On Hospitalization For “Life-Threatening Pancreatitis”

3 days ago 0

Here’s Turnstile, Post Malone, & Dua Lipa Playing Beer Pong

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

2 days ago 0

Killer Mike – “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest