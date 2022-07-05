Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

“Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” Mitski writes in a press release. “It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job.” Clark adds, “Huge pleasure to be asked to do this, thank you. I love what Mitski does. I spent ages on the kick. Haven’t done that for a while, but it all comes flooding back.”

Listen below.

