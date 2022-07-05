Andy Bell – “Light Flight” (Pentangle Cover)

New Music July 5, 2022 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Earlier this year, Ride’s Andy Bell released his double solo album Flicker. Today, Bell has released “Lifeline,” one of the folkier songs from Flicker, as a single. On that single’s B-side, he’s covered “Light Flight,” a song from the proggy and expansive British folk-rockers Pentangle. “Light Flight” comes from Pentangle’s 1969 album Basket Of Light, and it’s a fine example of that era’s far-out psychedelic folk. Bell’s version of the song is a little earthier than the original, but it’s plenty spacey, too. Below, listen to Bell’s cover and the Pentangle original.

Flicker is out now on Sonic Cathedral.

