Andy Bell – “Light Flight” (Pentangle Cover)
Earlier this year, Ride’s Andy Bell released his double solo album Flicker. Today, Bell has released “Lifeline,” one of the folkier songs from Flicker, as a single. On that single’s B-side, he’s covered “Light Flight,” a song from the proggy and expansive British folk-rockers Pentangle. “Light Flight” comes from Pentangle’s 1969 album Basket Of Light, and it’s a fine example of that era’s far-out psychedelic folk. Bell’s version of the song is a little earthier than the original, but it’s plenty spacey, too. Below, listen to Bell’s cover and the Pentangle original.
Flicker is out now on Sonic Cathedral.