A few months ago, the veteran Chicago underground rapper Defcee got together with the Chicago-based producer to release the impressive collaborative album For All Debts Public And Private. Today, Defcee and BoatHouse have followed that album with a new one-off single called “Cash.” With a rapper who’s been around as long as Defcee, it can be a little intimidating to find a point of entry, and this track does the trick.

BoatHouse’s “Cash” beat is an eerie minor-key lope with a lonely horn sample, and Defcee uses it to talk smart, incisive shit: “Training montage bars — drank the yolk, lifted boxcars/ Your fanbase is a stockyard/ If you left a good first impression, it was a false start/ My last tape’s the Holy Grail of a lost art.” That’s good writing! Listen below.

<a href="https://defcee.bandcamp.com/track/cash">Cash by Defcee and BoatHouse</a>

“Cash” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.