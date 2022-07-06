GAP Hits Guapdad 4000 With A Cease & Desist Over GUAP Merch

News July 5, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Guapdad 4000 has apparently been hit with a cease and desist by the Gap, who claim the Oakland rapper stole the clothing brand’s “GUAP” logo for his recent merchandise drop. Guapdad posted a video to social media with the cease and desist letter in hand and showed side-by-side images of his merch versus Gap hoodies. He also asked audiences what they thought.

“HOW SIMILAR IS TOO SIMILAR? PRAY FOR ME,” Guapdad captioned. “GOING LIVE LATER TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED. UNTIL THEN COP AS MUCH ‘ILLEGAL’ MERCH WHILE IT’S STILL AVAILABLE on GUAPDAD4000.com.” Guapdad also told the camera, “This don’t even look like their hoodie, it’s a whole different hoodie! I’m not ceasing shit.” Compare and contrast the two below.

