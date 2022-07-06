Homeboy Sandman – “Lovin’ It” (Prod. Aesop Rock)

New Music July 6, 2022 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Homeboy Sandman – “Lovin’ It” (Prod. Aesop Rock)

New Music July 6, 2022 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille
0

“Lovin’ It” is not a cover of the McDonald’s jingle that Justin Timberlake once performed and Clipse may or may not have helped to write. “Lovin’ It” is an original bonus track from the new deluxe edition of Homeboy Sandman’s 2021 EP Anjelitu. As he informs us repeatedly, he’s outside the matrix and lovin’ it. Like the rest of the songs on Anjelitu, “Lovin’ It” is produced by Aesop Rock. “I’m ’bout to start my own channel/ But only for people not afraid of their own shadow,” Homeboy raps. “You won’t be able to watch it on your phone/ You’ll just be able to feel it in your bones.” Hear the song below and let us know if you are indeed lovin’ it.

The deluxe Anjelitu is out 7/29 on Mello Music Group.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

2 days ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

2 days ago 0

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

3 days ago 0

Killer Mike – “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest