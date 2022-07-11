Watch Snoop Dogg And Jamie Foxx Hunt Vampires In Netflix’s Day Shift Trailer
If you’ve ever wanted to see Snoop Dogg hunt vampires, well, soon that’ll be a reality. Netflix has shared a new trailer for Day Shift, a supernatural thriller starring Snoop, Jamie Foxx, and Dave Franco. Foxx plays a freelance San Fernando Valley vampire hunter who wants to get back into the union (aka the hunter’s alliance). With some some help from Snoop Dogg (in cowboy garb), Foxx kicks some serious vampire butt in this forthcoming feature directed by JJ Perry and streaming August 12.
Watch the trailer below.
Day Shift is streaming 8/12 on Netflix.