The A’s – “When I Die”

On June 15, Mountain Man bandmates Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Daughter Of Swords) will release their new joint album, Fruit. As the A’s, Meath and Sauser-Monnig sing “yodeling folk songs,” aka reimagined lullabies, traditional ballads, and rural standards, plus one original song, “When I Die.” They’ve already shared album tracks “He Needs Me” (originally by Harry Nilsson and Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye), plus B-side “Why I’m Grieving” (originally done by the DeZurik Sisters) and “Wedding Dress.” Now, they’re sharing “When I Die,” which also features vocals from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes) and is meant to be “a list of wishes and instructions for the celebration of her life’s last goodbye.”

Listen to “When I Die” below.

Fruit is out 7/15 via Psychic Hotline.