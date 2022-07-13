The A’s – “When I Die”

New Music July 13, 2022 1:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The A’s – “When I Die”

New Music July 13, 2022 1:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

On June 15, Mountain Man bandmates Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Daughter Of Swords) will release their new joint album, Fruit. As the A’s, Meath and Sauser-Monnig sing “yodeling folk songs,” aka reimagined lullabies, traditional ballads, and rural standards, plus one original song, “When I Die.” They’ve already shared album tracks “He Needs Me” (originally by Harry Nilsson and Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye), plus B-side “Why I’m Grieving” (originally done by the DeZurik Sisters) and “Wedding Dress.” Now, they’re sharing “When I Die,” which also features vocals from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes) and is meant to be “a list of wishes and instructions for the celebration of her life’s last goodbye.”

Listen to “When I Die” below.

Fruit is out 7/15 via Psychic Hotline.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

3 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest