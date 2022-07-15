Stream DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50: Vol 1 EP Feat. Run The Jewels, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, & More

New Music July 15, 2022 12:11 AM By James Rettig
New Music July 15, 2022 12:11 AM By James Rettig

New Music July 15, 2022 12:11 AM By James Rettig
It’s been about 50 years since hip-hop started percolating as a genre — depending on who you ask — and for all of 2022, the label Mass Appeal with be celebrating with a series of EPs called Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack, each of which will be curated by an important producer. Entries in the series are forthcoming from Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy, but things are kicking off with the influential DJ Premier.

Today, DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 is being released and it features guest verses from Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick, all rapping over DJ Premier beats. “It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program,” the producer said in a statement. “Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring.” Listen below.

DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 is out now via Mass Appeal.

