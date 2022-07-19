Last month, New Jersey art-punk standard-bearers Titus Andronicus announced their return with a cover of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back,” their first new music since 2019’s An Obelisk. At the time, they only hinted at more new material, but now they’ve shared that their seventh studio album, The Will To Live, will arrive Sept. 30 via Merge. Along with the news is a lead single, “(I’m) Screwed,” which also has a music video.

The Will To Live was produced by bandleader Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, Leonard Cohen, the Whole Nine Yards) at Bilerman’s hotel2tango studio in Montreal. The video for “(I’m) Screwed” was directed by longtime Titus collaborator Ray Concepcion and features the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band’s hometown of Glen Rock, New Jersey.

“In ‘(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will To Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” Stickles elaborates. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Mother Is Going To Kill Me”

02 “(I’m) Screwed”

03 “I Can Not Be Satisfied”

04 “Bridge And Tunnel”

05 “Grey Goo”

06 “Dead Meat”

07 “An Anomaly”

08 “Give Me Grief”

09 “Baby Crazy”

10 “All Through The Night”

11 “We’re Coming Back”

12 “69 Stones”

TOUR DATES:

09/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival

09/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/01 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

10/10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

10/12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ SAW

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

10/21 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

10/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

10/23 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

10/25 – Portland, ME @ Space

10/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/27 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

