Titus Andronicus – “(I’m) Screwed”
Last month, New Jersey art-punk standard-bearers Titus Andronicus announced their return with a cover of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back,” their first new music since 2019’s An Obelisk. At the time, they only hinted at more new material, but now they’ve shared that their seventh studio album, The Will To Live, will arrive Sept. 30 via Merge. Along with the news is a lead single, “(I’m) Screwed,” which also has a music video.
The Will To Live was produced by bandleader Patrick Stickles and Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, Leonard Cohen, the Whole Nine Yards) at Bilerman’s hotel2tango studio in Montreal. The video for “(I’m) Screwed” was directed by longtime Titus collaborator Ray Concepcion and features the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band’s hometown of Glen Rock, New Jersey.
“In ‘(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will To Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” Stickles elaborates. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”
Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “My Mother Is Going To Kill Me”
02 “(I’m) Screwed”
03 “I Can Not Be Satisfied”
04 “Bridge And Tunnel”
05 “Grey Goo”
06 “Dead Meat”
07 “An Anomaly”
08 “Give Me Grief”
09 “Baby Crazy”
10 “All Through The Night”
11 “We’re Coming Back”
12 “69 Stones”
TOUR DATES:
09/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival
09/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/01 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
10/10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
10/12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ SAW
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
10/21 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
10/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
10/23 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
10/25 – Portland, ME @ Space
10/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
10/27 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
The Will To Live is out 9/30 via Merge.