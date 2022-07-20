Soccer Mommy Covered “Losing My Religion” For Deezer’s ’90s Comp

News July 19, 2022 8:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Soccer Mommy Covered “Losing My Religion” For Deezer’s ’90s Comp

News July 19, 2022 8:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Soccer Mommy is currently in full promotion mode, having released her excellent new Album Of The Week Sometimes, Forever last month. Now, Sophie Allison has shared a cover of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” via Deezer’s InVersions 90s project, which includes 16 ’90s cover songs from artists representing nine different countries. Other entries include Arya Starr covering TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Priya Ragu covering Ace Of Base’s “All That She Wants,” and more.

“There are so many bands and artists from the ’90s that inspire me personally,” Allison said about covering R.E.M. “I think there was a lot of good songwriting but also the production had so much range and so much creativity. I wanted to do a version on my own that was a little more solemn and dark. I wanted to keep the chords and arrangement pretty much the same to the original but just add my own voice.”

Hear a snippet of Soccer Mommy covering “Losing My Religion” below.

Sometimes, Forever is out now on Loma Vista.

