Watch Kendrick Lamar Debut Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Songs At OKC Tour Opener
Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers Tour last night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Although he already performed several songs from this year’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers while playing various festivals and other events across Europe earlier this summer, quite a few tracks from the new album had their live debuts at last night’s show. “Worldwide Steppers,” “Father Time,” “Purple Hearts,” “Die Hard,” “Auntie Diaries,” “Crown,” and “Mr. Morale” were all performed for the first time.
The 26-song setlist was heavy on material from the new album, but Kendrick managed to fit in a good number of his older classics too. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, who are opening the tour, both returned during Kendrick’s set to perform their collaborations with Kendrick. Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) and footage of some of the live debuts below, as well as a janky YouTube bootleg of the full show.
Live debuts:
Other footage:
Full show:
SETLIST:
“United In Grief”
“N95”
“ELEMENT.”
“Worldwide Steppers”
“Backseat Freestyle”
“Rich Spirit”
“HUMBLE.”
“Father Time”
“m.A.A.d city”
“Purple Hearts”
“Alright”
“Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)”
“Die Hard”
“The Art Of Peer Pressure”
“DNA.”
“Money Trees”
“LOVE.”
“family ties” (with Baby Keem)
“Mirror”
“LOYALTY.”
“Auntie Diaries” (final verse only)
“Silent Hill”
“Crown”
“Mr. Morale” (with Tanna Leone)
“Count Me Out”
“Savior”