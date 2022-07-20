After a pair of EPs, Skullcrusher — the quietly appealing and not particularly skull-crushing musical project of Helen Ballentine — is finally releasing a debut album. It’s called Quiet The Room, and it’s dropping in October on Secretly Canadian. The strummy, shimmery, sighingly spectral lead single “Whatever Fits Together” is out today with a video by Silken Weinberg.

Here’s what Ballentine has to say about it:

I wrote “Whatever Fits Together” while reflecting on my past and wondering how I might begin to explain it to someone. I viewed my younger self through a wash of emotions: anger, sadness, pity, confusion, all reaching for a kind of compassion. I tried to capture the contradictions that comprise my past and define who I am now. As I looked back, I saw my life in pieces: some moments blacked out, some extremely vivid, some leading nowhere. Through the song I attempt to piece it together in some non-linear form and accept my disparate story.

Watch the “Whatever Fits Together” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “They Quiet The Room”

02 “Building a Swing”

03 “Whatever Fits Together”

04 “Whistle of the Dead”

05 “Lullaby in February”

06 “Pass Through Me”

07 “Could it be the way I look at everything?”

08 “Outside, playing”

09 “It’s Like a Secret”

10 “Sticker”

11 “Window Somewhere”

12 “(secret instrumental)”

13 “Quiet the Room”

14 “You are my House”

Quiet The Room is out 10/14 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.