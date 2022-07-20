Skullcrusher – “Whatever Fits Together”

New Music July 20, 2022 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Skullcrusher – “Whatever Fits Together”

New Music July 20, 2022 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille
0

After a pair of EPs, Skullcrusher — the quietly appealing and not particularly skull-crushing musical project of Helen Ballentine — is finally releasing a debut album. It’s called Quiet The Room, and it’s dropping in October on Secretly Canadian. The strummy, shimmery, sighingly spectral lead single “Whatever Fits Together” is out today with a video by Silken Weinberg.

Here’s what Ballentine has to say about it:

I wrote “Whatever Fits Together” while reflecting on my past and wondering how I might begin to explain it to someone. I viewed my younger self through a wash of emotions: anger, sadness, pity, confusion, all reaching for a kind of compassion. I tried to capture the contradictions that comprise my past and define who I am now. As I looked back, I saw my life in pieces: some moments blacked out, some extremely vivid, some leading nowhere. Through the song I attempt to piece it together in some non-linear form and accept my disparate story.

Watch the “Whatever Fits Together” video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “They Quiet The Room”
02 “Building a Swing”
03 “Whatever Fits Together”
04 “Whistle of the Dead”
05 “Lullaby in February”
06 “Pass Through Me”
07 “Could it be the way I look at everything?”
08 “Outside, playing”
09 “It’s Like a Secret”
10 “Sticker”
11 “Window Somewhere”
12 “(secret instrumental)”
13 “Quiet the Room”
14 “You are my House”

Quiet The Room is out 10/14 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

Angela Ricciardi

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

5 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

3 days ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

3 days ago 0

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest