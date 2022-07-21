Ricky Martin Speaks Out About Nephew’s Dropped Allegations Of Sexual Relationship

Ricky Martin has spoken out about his nephew’s dropped allegations of a sexual relationship, calling the case “devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.” Earlier this month, the singer’s nephew had filed a restraining order against him. A judge granted the order under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, after the nephew alleged he’d had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and “fears for his safety.” Today (July 21), the restraining order was dropped after the nephew said he no longer needed the protection order.

“Truth prevails,” Martin wrote on Twitter this morning with an attached statement from his lawyers.

Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career.

Martin likewise shared a video with various press outlets, saying: “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help, so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy, and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

He concluded: “Now, my priority is to heal. And, how do I heal? With music. I can’t wait to be back on stage.”