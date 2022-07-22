Nick Cave Writes About Love Island

Nick Cave has a way of writing about unimaginable grief that feels warm and conversational enough to make the feeling tangible. He also has a way of writing about silly things in ways that can be shockingly moving. Cave regularly does both in his Red Hand Files newsletter, and his latest update is a sharp, bracing example of that. Even a question about whether Cave watches Love Island, the hugely popular British dating show, can cause him to write something that might leave you shaken.

In his latest Red Hand Files, Cave answers two questions — one about whether he watches Love Island and another about the biggest differences between himself and his wife Susie Bick. As it turns out, Cave does not watch Love Island, but Bick does. She has a rooting interest because one of this year’s contestants, a kid named Luca, was friends with Cave and Bick’s twin sons Arthur and Earl.

A few years ago, Cave’s son Arthur died suddenly. In that Red Hand Files, Cave writes that Luca’s mother was a huge source of comfort: “She was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went. We will never forget her kindness. Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world.”

Also, Cave leaves us with this: “These people, Luca’s parents, are as good as people get, and they love their son, Luca. So, Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win. I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the fucking TV back.” Son of a bitch. He did it again. Read The Red Hand Files here.