Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin – “Savanne”

The Houston trio Khruangbin have spent the past couple years teaming up with the soul singer Leon Bridges, in between releasing a new album of their own, Mordechai. Today, the band has announced another collaborative project, this time with Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré. Their album, which is called Ali, is a tribute to Touré’s father Ali Farka Touré. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Savanne.”

“I want this album to convey love,” Vieux Farka Touré said in a statement. “It is about the love that Ali brought into the world. It is about the love that I have for him and that Khruangbin has for his music. It is about pouring your love into something old to make it new again.” Khruangbin added: “We made this album to honor Ali’s life and body of work. We hope this collaboration enlightens more people to Ali’s musical legacy.”

Check out “Savanne” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Savanne”

02 “Lobbo”

03 “Diarabi”

04 “Tongo Barra”

05 “Tamalla”

06 “Mahine Me”

07 “Ali Hala Abada”

08 “Alakarra”

Ali is out 9/23 via Dead Oceans.