Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin – “Savanne”

New Music July 27, 2022 10:24 AM By James Rettig
0

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin – “Savanne”

New Music July 27, 2022 10:24 AM By James Rettig
0

The Houston trio Khruangbin have spent the past couple years teaming up with the soul singer Leon Bridges, in between releasing a new album of their own, Mordechai. Today, the band has announced another collaborative project, this time with Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré. Their album, which is called Ali, is a tribute to Touré’s father Ali Farka Touré. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Savanne.”

“I want this album to convey love,” Vieux Farka Touré said in a statement. “It is about the love that Ali brought into the world. It is about the love that I have for him and that Khruangbin has for his music. It is about pouring your love into something old to make it new again.” Khruangbin added: “We made this album to honor Ali’s life and body of work. We hope this collaboration enlightens more people to Ali’s musical legacy.”

Check out “Savanne” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Savanne”
02 “Lobbo”
03 “Diarabi”
04 “Tongo Barra”
05 “Tamalla”
06 “Mahine Me”
07 “Ali Hala Abada”
08 “Alakarra”

Ali is out 9/23 via Dead Oceans.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Santana’s “Smooth” (Feat. Rob Thomas)

3 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest