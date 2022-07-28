In October, Blue Note Records will release a Leonard Cohen tribute album called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen. Produced by Larry Klein, Here It Is will feature contributions from Peter Gabriel (“Here It Is”), Norah Jones (“Steer Your Way”), Sarah McLachlan (“Hallelujah”), Mavis Staples (“If It Be Your Will”), Iggy Pop (“You Want It Darker”), and more. There’s also James Taylor covering “Coming Back To You,” taken from Cohen’s seventh studio album Various Positions (1984).

“When Larry Klein invited me to participate in a Leonard Cohen tribute album, I accepted immediately,” Taylor said in a statement, adding:

Both because Larry is a great producer of excellent recordings and a good friend, and because, like almost everyone in my generation, I venerate Leonard Cohen. As soon as I began seeking out my own musical preferences, Cohen’s songs were among my few favorites and had a major influence on my own progression as a songwriter. For the project, I was drawn to a relatively obscure piece that was new to me, “Coming Back To You.” Larry opted to cut the song in Cohen’s original key, which was certainly at the bottom of my own range. But somehow moving me out of my comfort zone helped me find my own approach to the song. Like so much of Leonard Cohen’s writing, this lyric resonates deeply with his forlorn and hopeless take on the bleak landscape of love and attachment. So, breathe a deep sigh and, drink up…

Listen to Taylor’s rendition of “Coming Back To You” below.

Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen is out 10/14 via Blue Note.