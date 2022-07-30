St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) just did a weeklong residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Friday night’s show, Clark and in-house band Stay Human performed a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” as part of the show’s “Commercial Breakdown.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday’s show, Colbert asked Clark about her hometown of Dallas, Texas. After joking about Dallas’ “sibling rivalry” relationship with Austin and Houston, Colbert asked, “Have you ever sung the National Anthem at a [Dallas] Cowboys game?”

“No, but I’ve been trying to… They have never taken me up on my offer,” Clark replied. “Cowboys, you’re passing up an enormous opportunity here,” Colbert admonished.

Watch that back and forth, plus Clark and Stay Human’s “Dreams” rendition below.