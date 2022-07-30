Watch St. Vincent & Stay Human Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” On Colbert

News July 30, 2022 1:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch St. Vincent & Stay Human Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” On Colbert

News July 30, 2022 1:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) just did a weeklong residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Friday night’s show, Clark and in-house band Stay Human performed a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” as part of the show’s “Commercial Breakdown.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday’s show, Colbert asked Clark about her hometown of Dallas, Texas. After joking about Dallas’ “sibling rivalry” relationship with Austin and Houston, Colbert asked, “Have you ever sung the National Anthem at a [Dallas] Cowboys game?”

“No, but I’ve been trying to… They have never taken me up on my offer,” Clark replied. “Cowboys, you’re passing up an enormous opportunity here,” Colbert admonished.

Watch that back and forth, plus Clark and Stay Human’s “Dreams” rendition below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

4 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest