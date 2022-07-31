Last night, Drake performed at OVO Presents: All Canadian North Stars 2022 at History in Toronto. During the show, which kicked off Drake’s annual OVO weekend, Drake and fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado teamed up onstage to perform a couple of classics from Furtado’s catalog: “I’m Like A Bird” and 2006’s “Promiscuous” (which originally contained a feature from Timbaland).

The surprise live performance was Furtado’s first in five years. “I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can, because this right here, took a lot,” he announced to fans before bringing Furtado onstage. “But this next person’s music changed my life so much. I love her with all my heart.”

Watch Drake and Furtado below.