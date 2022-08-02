The Mountain Goats – “Mark On You”

In a few weeks, the Mountain Goats are releasing their new album Bleed Out. Its two singles so far — “Training Montage” and “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” — both made our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, they’re back with another one, “Mark On You,” which comes with the threatening chorus: “Can’t trust anybody/ Even the tough ones crack/ Train up a swordsman/ To stab you in the back/ I know this much is true/ I’m going to leave a mark on you.”

“‘Mark on You’ was the point where I knew where I was going in the writing of the album: songs with physical situations and palpable threats, something visceral for the tail end of lockdown,” John Darnielle said in a statement. “Producer Alicia Bognanno ran wild on this one, one of the first ones I sent her; she shapes the sound with an intensely sick riff over the chorus, teasing out the extensions and expanding the blasting surface. Sickest Wurster beat, all pocket no seams. Enjoy!”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/19 Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Arts Center

08/20 Charlotte, NC @ Queen City Jam Session

08/28 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

08/30 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

09/02 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

09/03 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

09/04 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/07 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

09/08 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/10 Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

09/11 Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

09/13 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

09/15 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/16 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

09/17 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09/18 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

09/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/21 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

09/22 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/23 Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

~ with Carson McHone

Bleed Out is out 8/19 via Merge.