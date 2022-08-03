Song Of The Summer 2022: Vote Now!

Now that we’ve entered August, you probably have a pretty good idea of which songs have defined your summer. Today, as per Stereogum tradition, we’re asking you to choose one seasonal anthem to rule them all. That’s right: Our annual Song Of The Summer poll is back.

Voting is open from now until noon ET on Tuesday, Aug. 9. You can select any song you please, judging by any standard you prefer. The music could be new or old, popular or obscure, conventionally summery or not so much. It just has to meet your own personal definition of Song Of The Summer. As usual, you must submit an email address to vote. We won’t sell it or share it with anyone; it will only be used to sign you up for our weekly email newsletter if you so choose. (We recommend it. It’s a good newsletter.)

OK, that’s it! Cast your votes below, and then campaign for your favorites in the comments.

