Bonny Light Horseman – “Exile”

New Music August 3, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
New Music August 3, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
Bonny Light Horseman are still a couple months away from the release of their second album, Rolling Golden Holy, which is out in October. They’ve shared “California” and “Summer Dream” from it so far, and today they’re back with the album’s opener, “Exile,” which is pillowy and warm. “The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears–lion’s dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark,” the group’s Eric D. Johnson wrote in a statement. “Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.” Check it out below.

Rolling Golden Holy is out 10/7 via 37d03d Records.

