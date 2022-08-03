Stella Donnelly’s new album Flood will arrive at the end of this month, and today she’s promoting it with one more advance single following “Lungs” and the title track. The brisk “How Was Your Day?” taps into the talky vocal vibes that are all the rage these days, but in a way that reminds me of Blur’s “Parklife” turned wistful. It’s an approach Donnelly’s been rocking since her 2019 breakthrough Beware Of The Dogs, and it sounds incredible here.

Donnelly on the lyrics:

This is my attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people. The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.

As for the video, by Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre, Donnelly writes, “This video does a really good job of portraying how annoying I am! We shot it from opposite sides of the world which was a little bit stressful but a lot of fun.” Watch below.

Flood is out 8/26 on Secretly Canadian.