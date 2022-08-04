Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Pájaros en Verano”

Pepi Ginsberg

New Music August 4, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Pájaros en Verano”

Pepi Ginsberg

New Music August 4, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

The New York-based producers Ela Minus and DJ Python have announced a new collaborative EP called , which they’re referring to as corazón. “Pájaros en Verano” is the first that they’re sharing from the project — it’s a plinking and sweet and gliding track.

“I made a list of things I was grateful for,” Ela Minus said in a statement. “Clouds (and the time to look at them), quietness, sleep, books, food. I wanted to celebrate that ‘after all the days that never happened and the nights that didn’t exist,’ we are here, alive, and together.”

DJ Python added: “We literally didn’t talk about how the tracks should sound. I sent her instrumentals and she sent them back with perfect vocals. It was this unspoken communication, a process to know the self and the other endlessly.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Kiss U”
02 “Abril Lluvias Mil”
03 “Pájaros en Verano”

The EP is out 9/16 via Smugglers Way, a new imprint from Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

6 days ago 0

Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest