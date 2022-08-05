Stream New John Anderson Tribute Album Feat. John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, & More

Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson have been working on this new John Anderson tribute album for a long time. How long? It leads off with a new recording from the late, great John Prine.

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson — conceived while Auerbach was producing Anderson’s 2020 album Years — continues from there with a staggering lineup of talents, all covering songs by the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee (who is, by the way, still alive and well at age 67). Also on deck: Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Sierra Ferrell, Brent Cobb, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jamey Johnson, and Del McCoury with Sierra Hull. It’s a murderer’s row that spans from the country mainstream into the folk underground.

Stream the full compilation below.

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is out now on Easy Eye Sound.

