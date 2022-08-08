Shannen Moser is about to return with their first album in four years. The Sun Still Seems To Move is dropping next month, and its lead single is just gorgeous. The song, “Paint By Number,” surrounds the Philadelphia singer-songwriter with a battalion of rock and orchestral instruments used in delicate yet powerful fashion. It never rises above a simmer, yet an intensity brims beneath the beauty.

Moser’s statement on the track:

I wrote this song at a time when days truly just felt like the days were bleeding into one another. I had been experiencing a lot of change in my life and the dichotomy of monotony and chaos at the same time was really confusing — things felt slow and in that I found a lot of comfort despite the sadness and uncertainty. “‘A series of quiet moments makes forever’ you reply” — Leaning into the stillness of those kinds of feelings can be extremely humbling. This song is really an attempt at gratitude for the loved ones in my life and the experience of being able to quiet the darkness for one another.

Watch the video for “Paint By Number” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Paint By Number”

02 “Oh My God”

03 “Dendrochronology”

04 “Two Eyes”

05 “Ben”

06 “The Sun Still Seems To Move”

07 “The Bell”

08 “Foul Ball”

09 “Liminal”

10 “Tranquilized”

11 “Forever”

The Sun Still Seems To Move is out 9/30 on Lame-O. Pre-order it here.