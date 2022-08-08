Bill Nace – “Boil First”

The Philadelphia guitarist Bill Nace — who for the past decade has recorded with Kim Gordon as one-half of Body/Head and has played with a whole slew of notables — put out an album of his own called Both in 2020, and he’s just announced that he’ll follow that up this fall with another full-length, Through A Room, which will be available in November. Today, he’s sharing the hypnotic lead single “Boil First.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Les Echoes (Piece For Tuba)”

03 “Boil First”

04 “E:E”

05 “When Orange”

06 “Crooked Teeth”

07 “The Giant”

08 “Ann”

09 “Outro”

Through A Room is out 11/11 via Drag City.