Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

News August 8, 2022 6:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”

Watch the duo’s surprise reunion below.

