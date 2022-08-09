Canadian Thrash Pioneers Razor Announce First New Album In 25 Years

Canadian Thrash Pioneers Razor Announce First New Album In 25 Years

The Canadian thrash metal pioneers Razor have announced their first new album in 25 years. It’s called Cycle Of Contempt and will be out in September via Relapse. “We are so psyched to finally offer this recording to our awesome and patient fanbase!” the band’s guitarist Dave Carlo said in a statement. “It was our pleasure to make this for you and we sincerely hope you feel it was worth the wait. Play it loud my friends!”

The last album that Razor released was 1997’s Decibels, which arrived six years after a run during which the band put out seven full-lengths in six years. The band has been referred to as one of the “Big Four” of Canadian thrash metal, alongside Voivod, Annihilator, and Sacrifice.

“I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, “Yeah, I know a guy who’s done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that,” Carlo continued. “And I didn’t want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that’s ever felt pissed off about anything.”

Check out the album’s lead single “Flames Of Hatred” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Flames Of Hatred”
02 “Jabroni”
03 “Off My Meds”
04 “A Bitter Pill”
05 “Crossed”
06 “First Rate Hate”
07 “Cycle Of Contempt”
08 “Punch Your Face In”
09 “All Fist Fighting”
10 “Darkness Falls”
11 “King Shit”

Cycle Of Contempt is out 9/23 via Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.

