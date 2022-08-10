NANCY – “Would You Be My Judy?”

0

Bizarro-pop performer NANCY has been a fixture in the UK for a minute with 2018’s debut EP Mysterious Visions and 2021’s mini-LP 7 Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. Recently, NANCY announced his return with a debut LP and a lead single, “I Hate Rock & Roll.” Now, that LP has a name and a release date: It’s called English Leather and it’s coming October 28 via Blame Recordings. Today, NANCY is also sharing a fantastical new song from the album called “Judy.”

“When I was 18 I moved from Sunderland to Brighton,” NANCY says of “Judy,” adding: “It was a culture shock, a mix of the thrilling, terrifying and profound. My song ‘Judy’ is a story of mine from that time, when I was learning who I was, experimenting and exploring everything that life had to offer me.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “English Leather”
02 “Can’t Get Rid Of You”
03 “Would You Be My Judy?”
04 “Ruby”
05 “Moonlight”
06 “Driftwood”
07 “I Caught Feelings”
08 “I Hate Rock & Roll”
09 “Black Choral Bells”
10 “Sweet Like Sugarcane”

English Leather is out 10/28 via Blame Recordings.

Sam Morris

Rachel Brodsky Staff

