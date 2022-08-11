Buddy Guy – “Gunsmoke Blues” (Feat. Jason Isbell)

Buddy Guy – “Gunsmoke Blues” (Feat. Jason Isbell)

Next month, blues legend Buddy Guy will release his 34th studio album, The Blues Don’t Lie. It’s a guest-heavy affair with appearances from the likes of Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor. And on today’s new single “Gunsmoke Blues,” Guy duets with the alt-country mainstay turned Hollywood favorite Jason Isbell, who has enjoyed quite the glow-up in recent years.

Musically, “Gunsmoke Blues” is a classically minded blues-rocker. Lyrically, it’s a sadly current lament about school shootings in America, one that finds Guy and Isbell taking turns with the line, “A million thoughts and prayers won’t bring back anyone.” Despite the grim subject matter, Isbell is elated to be on a track with Guy: “Can’t imagine a higher honor,” he wrote on Twitter, “and it’s a great song too.” Listen below.

The Blues Don’t Lie is out 9/30 on RCA/Silvertone.

