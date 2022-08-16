Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.

Grimmett originally joined Grim Reaper in 1982. Together, they released three albums —See You In Hell (1983), Fear No Evil (1985) and Rock You To Hell (1987) — before disbanding in 1988. They later reformed in 2006 as Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper. They released two albums under that name: Walking In The Shadows (2016) and At The Gates (2019). Between 1988 and 2006, Grimmett also fronted the bands Onslaught and Lionsheart.