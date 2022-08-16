Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.

Nelson contributed two separate songs to the album, and today we’re getting the one that also gives the compilation its name. His take on “Live Forever” features vocals from Lucinda Williams.

“Willie was gonna do whatever Willie wanted to do… That’s top-of-the-mountain,” Fletcher said in an interview with Variety. “When we finally got the vocal back, I was blown away, because he continues to do great work. And that one, particularly, when it showed up, I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He really took it to heart.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – “Live Forever”

02 Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – “Ride Me Down Easy”

03 Rodney Crowell – “Old Five And Dimers Like Me”

04 Miranda Lambert – “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)”

05 Edie Brickell – “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You”

06 Nathaniel Rateliff – “You Asked Me To”

07 George Strait – “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me”

08 Amanda Shires – “Honky Tonk Heroes”

09 Steve Earle – “Ain’t No God In Mexico”

10 Margo Price – “Ragged Old Truck”

11 Willie Nelson – “Georgia On A Fast Train”

12 Allison Russell – “Tramp On Your Street”

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver is out 11/11 via New West. Pre-order it here.