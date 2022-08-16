Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

New Music August 16, 2022 12:16 PM By James Rettig
0

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

New Music August 16, 2022 12:16 PM By James Rettig
0

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.

Nelson contributed two separate songs to the album, and today we’re getting the one that also gives the compilation its name. His take on “Live Forever” features vocals from Lucinda Williams.

“Willie was gonna do whatever Willie wanted to do… That’s top-of-the-mountain,” Fletcher said in an interview with Variety. “When we finally got the vocal back, I was blown away, because he continues to do great work. And that one, particularly, when it showed up, I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He really took it to heart.”

TRACKLIST:
01 Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – “Live Forever”
02 Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – “Ride Me Down Easy”
03 Rodney Crowell – “Old Five And Dimers Like Me”
04 Miranda Lambert – “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)”
05 Edie Brickell – “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You”
06 Nathaniel Rateliff – “You Asked Me To”
07 George Strait – “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me”
08 Amanda Shires – “Honky Tonk Heroes”
09 Steve Earle – “Ain’t No God In Mexico”
10 Margo Price – “Ragged Old Truck”
11 Willie Nelson – “Georgia On A Fast Train”
12 Allison Russell – “Tramp On Your Street”

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver is out 11/11 via New West. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

4 days ago 0

Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

2 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert

3 days ago 0

Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “Fistful Of Steel” For The First Time In 25 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest