Carla dal Forno – “Come Around”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Carla dal Forno, who released her sophomore album, Look Up Sharp back in 2019. Since then, she’s shuffled along to a new location in Australia — Castlemaine in Central Victoria — and put together another new album, Come Around, which will be out in November. Its lead single and title track is a hazy simmer, hypnotic and echoey and enveloping.

“‘Come Around’ was inspired by a guy I used to play in a band with. I really admired the way he played guitar. He had this laid back strum that was effortless and cool,” dal Forno said in a statement. “I was mucking around at home one day trying to imitate the way he played and I wrote ‘Come Around.’ I wrote the song during a carefree springtime and I loved working on it while recording this album. There’s a lightness and openness to it, which I feel quite liberated by. It reminds me of a life I once had with very few responsibilities.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Side By Side”
02 “Come Around”
03 “The Garden Of Earthly Delights”
04 “Stay Awake”
05 “Autumn”
06 “Mind Your On”
07 “Slumber” (Feat. Thomas Bush)
08 “Deep Sleep”
09 “Caution”

Come Around is out 11/4 via Kallista Records. Pre-order it here.

