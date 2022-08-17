Gilla Band – “Backwash”

New Music August 17, 2022 9:27 AM By Rachel Brodsky
In July, Irish noisemakers Gilla Band (formerly Girl Band) announced their follow-up to 2019’s The Talkies. Most Normal is out in October via Rough Trade. So far, Gilla Band has shared the lead single “Eight Fivers,” and now they’re following that up with a talk-singing, aggressively discordant number called “Backwash.”

“The initial idea for the whole album was that it would loosely sound like a dream,” singer Dara Kiely says of “Backwash,” adding:

We didn’t really stick to the brief but it lead us down different sonic avenues. “Backwash” is one of the few tracks where the words represent a dream-like circumstance. The lyrics are from a stream of consciousness rant, weird imagery and all that. The track is about attraction – fancying someone and not knowing what to say exactly. It’s an indirect love song, knowing you like someone but can’t quite articulate it. Thinking that you have already expressed your feelings, but like waking up from a dream you’ve forgotten what you actually have said or felt.

Listen to “Backwash” below.

Most Normal is out 10/7 via Rough Trade.

