Gilla Band – “Eight Fivers”
The Irish group Gilla Band, formerly known as Girl Band, have announced a new album, Most Normal, the follow-up to their 2019 album The Talkies. They’re introducing it with the propulsive “Eight Fivers,” which is built around the scowling refrain: “I spent all my money on shit clothes.”
“‘Eight Fivers’ is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited,” the band’s Dara Kiely said. “Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Gum”
02 “Eight Fivers”
03 “Backwash”
04 “Gushie”
05 “Binliner Fashion”
06 “Capgras”
07 “The Weirds”
08 “I Was Away”
09 “Almost Soon”
10 “Red Polo Neck”
11 “Pratfall”
12 “Post Ryan”
TOUR DATES:
07/16 Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air
07/18 Gent, UK @ Boomtown
07/29 Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival
08/06 Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
08/11-13 Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
09/09 Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival
09/17 Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival
10/15 Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival
10/16 Bristol, UK @ Trinity
10/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/19 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20 Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz
10/22 London, UK @ O2 Forum
10/23 Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/11 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
11/12 Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club
11/13 Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare
11/15 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16 Milan, IT @ Biko
11/17 Munich, DE @ Strom
11/19 Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/22 Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/24 Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/25 Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio
11/26 Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
12/09 Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/15 Belfast, IE @ The Empire
Most Normal is out 10/7 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.