The Irish group Gilla Band, formerly known as Girl Band, have announced a new album, Most Normal, the follow-up to their 2019 album The Talkies. They’re introducing it with the propulsive “Eight Fivers,” which is built around the scowling refrain: “I spent all my money on shit clothes.”

“‘Eight Fivers’ is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited,” the band’s Dara Kiely said. “Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Gum”

02 “Eight Fivers”

03 “Backwash”

04 “Gushie”

05 “Binliner Fashion”

06 “Capgras”

07 “The Weirds”

08 “I Was Away”

09 “Almost Soon”

10 “Red Polo Neck”

11 “Pratfall”

12 “Post Ryan”

TOUR DATES:

07/16 Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air

07/18 Gent, UK @ Boomtown

07/29 Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival

08/06 Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

08/11-13 Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

09/09 Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

09/17 Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival

10/15 Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

10/16 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

10/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/19 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20 Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz

10/22 London, UK @ O2 Forum

10/23 Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/11 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/12 Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

11/13 Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

11/15 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16 Milan, IT @ Biko

11/17 Munich, DE @ Strom

11/19 Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/22 Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/24 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/25 Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

11/26 Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

12/09 Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

12/15 Belfast, IE @ The Empire

Most Normal is out 10/7 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.