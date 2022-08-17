New M.I.A. Song Previewed On Netflix’s Never Have I Ever

The third season of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever hit Netflix last Friday, and as Teco Apple points out, it features an unreleased M.I.A. song. Bits of an M.I.A. song possibly titled “Stand Up” pop up in the opening scene of the season finale. It samples “Oh Vennilave” by the Indian film composer Ilaiyaraaja, and you can hear it below, so long as you’re not worried about being spoiled about the exploits of teenage Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

“Stand Up” presumably features on M.I.A.’s forthcoming album MATA, from which we’ve already heard “The One” and “Popular.”