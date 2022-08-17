Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.

Today he’s sharing the album’s opening track, “Puzzle.” It features Belew, with whom Rundgren continues to spearhead the Celebrating David Bowie tour. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Puzzle” (Feat. Adrian Belew)

02 “Down With The Ship” (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)

03 “Artist In Residence” (Feat. Neil Finn)

04 “Godiva Girl” (Feat. The Roots)

05 “Your Fandango” (Feat. Sparks)

06 “Someday” (Feat. Davey Lane)

07 “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

08 “Espionage” (Feat. Narcy)

09 “STFU” (Feat. Rick Nielsen)

10 “Head In The Ocean” (Feat. Alfie)

11 “I’m Leaving” (Feat. The Lemon Twigs)

12 “Eco Warrior Goddess” (Feat. Steve Vai)

TODD RUNGREN LIVE DATE:

10/01 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center (with Daryl Hall)

“CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE” TOUR DATES:

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/07 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

10/08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

10/09 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

10/13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

10/15 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theater & Hall

10/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/20 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/22 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

10/23 – Tarrytown, NY @ The Tarrytown Music Hall

10/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

10/25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

10/27 – Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

10/28 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

10/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

10/30 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/31 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

11/01 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/09 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre (Wichita)

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Convention Center

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Space Force is out 10/14 on Cleopatra.