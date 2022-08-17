Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Today he’s sharing the album’s opening track, “Puzzle.” It features Belew, with whom Rundgren continues to spearhead the Celebrating David Bowie tour. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Puzzle” (Feat. Adrian Belew)
02 “Down With The Ship” (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)
03 “Artist In Residence” (Feat. Neil Finn)
04 “Godiva Girl” (Feat. The Roots)
05 “Your Fandango” (Feat. Sparks)
06 “Someday” (Feat. Davey Lane)
07 “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
08 “Espionage” (Feat. Narcy)
09 “STFU” (Feat. Rick Nielsen)
10 “Head In The Ocean” (Feat. Alfie)
11 “I’m Leaving” (Feat. The Lemon Twigs)
12 “Eco Warrior Goddess” (Feat. Steve Vai)
TODD RUNGREN LIVE DATE:
10/01 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center (with Daryl Hall)
“CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE” TOUR DATES:
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10/07 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre
10/08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
10/09 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
10/13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
10/15 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theater & Hall
10/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
10/20 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/22 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
10/23 – Tarrytown, NY @ The Tarrytown Music Hall
10/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
10/25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
10/27 – Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center
10/28 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
10/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
10/30 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/31 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
11/01 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/09 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre (Wichita)
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
11/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Convention Center
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Space Force is out 10/14 on Cleopatra.