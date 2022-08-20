In their first post-pandemic live show, the 1975 performed in Japan tonight (August 20) at the Summer Sonic Festival. They debuted a brand-new song, “I’m In Love With You,” which is set to appear on their forthcoming LP Being Funny In A Foreign Language, out October 14 via Dirty Hit/Polydor.

The band also broke out a live debut of the recently released (and 5 Best Songs Of The Week contender) “Happiness.” Here’s some pro-shot and fan-shot footage below.

The 1975 ‘I’m In Love With You’ Debut track from Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Part1) pic.twitter.com/zpUNqPs1yz — Ben (@fuckedinacar) August 20, 2022

NEW SONG – I’M IN LOVE WITH YOU @the1975 pic.twitter.com/capq3tVKws — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) August 20, 2022

SETLIST:

01 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

02 “Love Me”

03 “Chocolate”

04 “Me & You Together Song”

05 “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

06 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

07 “Paris”

08 “Happiness” (Live Debut)

09 “Robbers”

10 “A Change Of Heart”

11 “I’m In Love With You” (Live Debut)

12 “Somebody Else”

13 “Love It If We Made It”

14 “People”

15 “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”

16 “The Sound”

17 “Sex”

18 “Give Yourself A Try”