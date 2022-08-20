Watch The 1975 Debut New Song “I’m In Love With You” At Summer Sonic

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

News August 20, 2022 12:31 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In their first post-pandemic live show, the 1975 performed in Japan tonight (August 20) at the Summer Sonic Festival. They debuted a brand-new song, “I’m In Love With You,” which is set to appear on their forthcoming LP Being Funny In A Foreign Language, out October 14 via Dirty Hit/Polydor.

The band also broke out a live debut of the recently released (and 5 Best Songs Of The Week contender) “Happiness.” Here’s some pro-shot and fan-shot footage below.

SETLIST:
01 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
02 “Love Me”
03 “Chocolate”
04 “Me & You Together Song”
05 “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”
06 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
07 “Paris”
08 “Happiness” (Live Debut)
09 “Robbers”
10 “A Change Of Heart”
11 “I’m In Love With You” (Live Debut)
12 “Somebody Else”
13 “Love It If We Made It”
14 “People”
15 “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”
16 “The Sound”
17 “Sex”
18 “Give Yourself A Try”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

