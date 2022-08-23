For many years, Will Sheff has been the driving force behind the brainy indie band Okkervil River. This fall, Sheff will step away from his band and release Nothing Special, his first-ever solo album. In different sessions, Sheff recorded the new LP with producers John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore. Peers like Cassandra Jenkins and Christian Lee Hutson make contributions. We’ve posted Sheff’s first single “Estrangement Zone,” and now Sheff has also shared his album’s title track.

“Nothing Special” is a folky, reflective song about thinking back on past times. Sheff sings over a minimal, chiming bed of instrumentation; to my ears, it could’ve easily been an Okkervil River song. Below, check out director John Paul Horstmann’s video for “Nothing Special.”

Nothing Special is out 10/7 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.