Jerry Allison, Drummer For Buddy Holly’s Crickets, Dead At 82

Jerry Allison, who famously drummed with Buddy Holly and the Crickets, has died. He was 82. The news was confirmed on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page, which posted a tribute message today.

The entire tribute message is below:

Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at the age of 82. JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.

There’s more to be said and posted here in the coming days.

For today, we think about his family and friends and wish JI to rest in peace.

Originally from Hillsboro, Texas, Allison formed the Crickets with Holly, bassist Joe B. Mauldin, and rhythm guitarist Niki Sullivan in 1957. Sullivan soon dropped out, and the Crickets became a trio. Allison famously co-wrote major hits such as “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.”

After Holly died in a plane crash in 1959, Allison retained control of the band’s name and continued to tour and record as the Crickets with a rotating cast of band members. In 2007, Allison was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame And Museum in Nashville as a member of the Crickets, and in 2012, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.