Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

New Music August 26, 2022 12:10 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

New Music August 26, 2022 12:10 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.

Cyrus shared this statement with Rolling Stone:

That was such a surreal experience. I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: “You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,” and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.

In his own comments to RS, Gibbard compared Cyrus to his friend and collaborator Jenny Lewis:

I kept coming back to it and just basking in her brilliance. It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs.

“Every Beginning Ends” arrives with a live in-studio video shot by Lance Bangs, which you can find below along with the official audio.

The Hardest Part is out 9/16 on RECORDS/Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest