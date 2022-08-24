Benoit & Sergio – “Lost Decade”

0

Later this week, the dance duo Benoit & Sergio are releasing their first-ever full-length album after a decade-plus of making music together. That album is, perhaps appropriately enough, called Lost Decade, and they’ve shared quite a few singles from it already, including Mind & Drums” last month. Today, they’re sharing the album’s title track, a throbbing groove about looking back over their discography: “I’ve been listening to our first songs/ Through a lost decade/ Seduced by the way/ You never cared about their mistakes.” Listen below.

Lost Decade is out 8/26 via FourFour Records. Pre-order it here.

