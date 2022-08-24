These days, Mike Patton apparently isn’t sure whether he’s still a part of Faith No More; he recently said that it’s been “radio silence” between him and the rest of the band ever since his agoraphobia forced him to back out of a tour last year. But Patton does have new music on the way. Patton is one fourth of Dead Cross, a supergroup that makes frantic and unhinged hardcore. The group also features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombado, former Locust frontman Justin Pearson, and Retox guitarist Michael Crain. This fall, they’ll release the new album II.

Dead Cross recorded II with co-producer Ross Robinson, and the album is inspired, at least in party by Michael Crain’s recent cancer diagnosis. We’ve already posted first single “Reign Of Error,” and now the band has also shared the fast, wild, heavy new track “Heart Reformer.” The song’s Dark Details-directed video is pretty violent and disturbing, and it’s all protest-themed, so you better be sure you’re in the right frame of mind to watch it. If you’re there, though, the clip is below.

II is out 10/14 on Ipecac Recordings.