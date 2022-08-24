Iron & Wine Covers Lori McKenna With Ohmme, Who Changed Their Name To Finom

LORI is a new four-song collection from Iron & Wine comprising covers from the Lori McKenna songbook. Sam Beam recorded it in Memphis at Sam Phillips Studios with producer Matt Ross-Spang. Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the Chicago band Finom (formerly Ohmme) feature on all four tracks — and yes, sorry to the bury the lede, but Ohmme have apparently changed their name to Finom. The full EP is out next month; in the meantime we get the group’s rendition of “That’s How You Know” from 2011’s Loraine. Hear the cover and McKenna’s original below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Like Patsy Would”

02 “Halfway Home”

03 “That’s How You Know”

04 “Shake”

LORI is out 9/16 on Black Cricket. Here’s a thread from Finom on the name change:

There is a long story but the short one is that we had to and we see it as part of our life as a band to evolve every couple of years– kind of like a Pokémon. — FINOM (@Finommusic) August 16, 2022