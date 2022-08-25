Margo Price has been busy, and she’s gonna stay busy. Her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It is dropping in October, followed by a book tour. She’s also got some big gigs coming up, including Farm Aid and a show with Wilco at Red Rocks. Today she launches a new season of her Sonos Radio show Runaway Horses in which she’s interviewing legends and peers such as Emmylou Harris (the subject of today’s episode) plus Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette, and Lucius. Her interview with Harris is live.

Besides all that, Price is starting to roll out a new set of songs today. We don’t have any news on a new album yet, but she’s billing her new single “Been To The Mountain” as the start of a new era. She wrote the song with husband Jeremy Ivey, and Jonathan Wilson produced it during a weeklong stint at Fivestar Studios in Topanga Canyon. The song’s punchy strut is matched by the music video, directed by Courtney Hoffman in Los Angeles.

A quote from Price:

“Been To The Mountain” is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age. I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism – it’s telepathic. Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story’s hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.

Watch below.