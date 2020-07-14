Margo Price Announces Memoir

Margo Price just released a great new album called That’s How Rumors Get Started. While promoting the LP in a recent interview, she revealed another creative endeavor in the works: She’s writing a memoir.

Speaking with NPR’s Ann Powers, Price revealed that she began working on the book during the final trimester of her pregnancy last spring. “I was so bored when I was pregnant, and I kinda quit touring heavily in February, and my daughter was due end of May,” Price said. “During that time, every single day we would go to The Post or a coffee shop in East Nashville… And I would just sit there and type and type.”

During that writing spree, Price tweeted out that she was working on a memoir, which caught the attention of journalist Jessica Hopper, who edits the University of Texas’ American Music Series. That led to a book deal. “Now I’m editing, which I think it the most tedious, painful thing for me,” Price told Powers. “I was doing this, like, Jack Kerouac freestyle writing, like anything that came to my head, and I am in desperate need of an editor, I think. Because I’m just making it longer, and I’m supposed to be shortening it. I have 500 pages.”

As a woman making music in Nashville that doesn’t fit into the mainstream country machine, who had to cut her own path toward widespread recognition and who has faced no small amount of personal tragedy (including her family quite literally losing the farm), Price surely has some interesting stories to tell. She shared a bit of her biography with us when we named her an Artist To Watch in 2016, but we’re looking forward to reading about her life in far more detail.

Watch Price tell Powers about her memoir below at the 1:09 mark.