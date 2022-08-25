There’s a particular form of brutal neck-crank metallic hardcore that only seems to come out of the Midwest. The Chicago band Sector is a fine example of that whole phenomenon. Sector features members of bands like MH Chaos and Hold My Own, and their whole style is powerfully ignorant caveman shit. If you’re in the right frame of mind, their sound can be satisfying on a visceral, physical level that goes straight to your bone marrow.

Sector have been releasing music since 2019, and they’ve already got a lot of stuff out there — their initial demo, splits with Out For Justice and Raw Life, and a 2020 EP called The Virus Of Hate Infects The Ignorant Mind. Next month, Sector will release their debut LP The Chicago Sector, which they recorded with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson. I don’t know what’s going on with that cover art, but it looks cool as hell. Sector have shared the early track “Writing On The Wall,” and it goes extremely hard. Check it out below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/the-chicago-sector">The Chicago Sector by Sector</a>

Sector also shared a couple of other The Chicago Sector tracks, “Boiling Red” and “This Side Of The Dirt,” on a promo late last year. You can hear those songs below.

<a href="https://s3c1o2.bandcamp.com/album/the-chicago-sector-promo">The Chicago Sector Promo by Sector</a>

The Chicago Sector is out 9/20 on DAZE.