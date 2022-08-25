City Of Caterpillar – “Mystic Sisters”

New Music August 25, 2022 11:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

City Of Caterpillar – “Mystic Sisters”

New Music August 25, 2022 11:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Richmond screamo greats City Of Caterpillar recently returned with news of Mystic Sisters, their first album since their 2002 self-titled debut, and shared its dramatic, pulverizing lead single “Decider.” Today they’re back with the title track, a seven-minute sprawl that takes its sweet time warming up but gets extremely heated in the end. Check out both songs below, along with the album’s tracklist and City Of Caterpillar’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Thought Drunk”
02 “Paranormaladies”
03 “Decider”
04 “Mystic Sisters”
05 “Manchester”
06 “Voiceless Prophets”
07 “In The Birth Of A Fawn”
08 “Ascension Theft… (Gnawing Of Yhe Bottom-Feeders)”

TOUR DATES:
09/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
10/30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
10/31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Mystic Sisters is out 9/30 on Relapse.

Reid Haithcock

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest