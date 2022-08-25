The Richmond screamo greats City Of Caterpillar recently returned with news of Mystic Sisters, their first album since their 2002 self-titled debut, and shared its dramatic, pulverizing lead single “Decider.” Today they’re back with the title track, a seven-minute sprawl that takes its sweet time warming up but gets extremely heated in the end. Check out both songs below, along with the album’s tracklist and City Of Caterpillar’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thought Drunk”

02 “Paranormaladies”

03 “Decider”

04 “Mystic Sisters”

05 “Manchester”

06 “Voiceless Prophets”

07 “In The Birth Of A Fawn”

08 “Ascension Theft… (Gnawing Of Yhe Bottom-Feeders)”

TOUR DATES:

09/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd

10/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

10/30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

10/31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Mystic Sisters is out 9/30 on Relapse.