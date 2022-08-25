City Of Caterpillar – “Mystic Sisters”
The Richmond screamo greats City Of Caterpillar recently returned with news of Mystic Sisters, their first album since their 2002 self-titled debut, and shared its dramatic, pulverizing lead single “Decider.” Today they’re back with the title track, a seven-minute sprawl that takes its sweet time warming up but gets extremely heated in the end. Check out both songs below, along with the album’s tracklist and City Of Caterpillar’s tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Thought Drunk”
02 “Paranormaladies”
03 “Decider”
04 “Mystic Sisters”
05 “Manchester”
06 “Voiceless Prophets”
07 “In The Birth Of A Fawn”
08 “Ascension Theft… (Gnawing Of Yhe Bottom-Feeders)”
TOUR DATES:
09/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
10/30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
10/31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
Mystic Sisters is out 9/30 on Relapse.