Yung Lean – “Lazy Summer Day” & “Chinese Restaurant”

Earlier this year, Yung Lean released a new mixtape, Stardust, which included a fantastic collaboration with FKA Twigs. Today, the Swedish musician is back with a pair of new singles, both of which were produced by Rami Dawod, best known for his work with Frank Ocean. “Lazy Summer Day” and “Chinese Restaurant” are both slippery and hypnotic and tantalizingly brief. Check them out below.

TOUR DATES:
11/04 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/05 Gent, BE @ Vooruit
11/07 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda
11/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/09 Warsaw, PL @ Hall Expo XXI Hall 1
11/11 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/13 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/14 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/16 Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
11/30 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/01 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
12/03 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
12/04 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
12/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/07 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
12/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
12/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

“Lazy Summer Day” and “Chinese Restaurant” are out now via YEAR0001.

James Rettig Staff

