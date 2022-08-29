Yung Lean – “Lazy Summer Day” & “Chinese Restaurant”

Earlier this year, Yung Lean released a new mixtape, Stardust, which included a fantastic collaboration with FKA Twigs. Today, the Swedish musician is back with a pair of new singles, both of which were produced by Rami Dawod, best known for his work with Frank Ocean. “Lazy Summer Day” and “Chinese Restaurant” are both slippery and hypnotic and tantalizingly brief. Check them out below.

TOUR DATES:

11/04 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/05 Gent, BE @ Vooruit

11/07 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda

11/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/09 Warsaw, PL @ Hall Expo XXI Hall 1

11/11 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/13 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/14 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/16 Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

11/30 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/01 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

12/03 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/04 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/07 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

12/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

12/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

“Lazy Summer Day” and “Chinese Restaurant” are out now via YEAR0001.